Do whatever you want but don't use Balasaheb Thackeray's name: Uddhav

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name after the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde announced that they would name their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. "Some people are asking me to say something but I have already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," Uddhav said. The national executive of the party which met on Saturday amid the escalating crisis passed a resolution to not allow the use of the name 'Shiv Sena' and 'Balasaheb Thackeray' by any group. The party will be approaching the Election Commission in this regard.

Rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar announced the decision to name the Eknath Shinde Faction Shiv Sena Balasaheb as they have been claiming to be the real followers of Balasaheb. The splinter group will not merge with any party, they said, dismissing speculation that the revel MLAs will join the BJP.

