Do whatever you want but don't use Balasaheb Thackeray's name: Uddhav

Shiv Sena will approach the Election Commission against the use of the name Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray by any party. Earlier in the day, the Eknath Shinde camp announced to form 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', parting ways from the Shiv Sena.
Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting of the party.(ANI)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 03:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Swapnil Rawal | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name after the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde announced that they would name their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. "Some people are asking me to say something but I have already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," Uddhav said. The national executive of the party which met on Saturday amid the escalating crisis passed a resolution to not allow the use of the name 'Shiv Sena' and 'Balasaheb Thackeray' by any group. The party will be approaching the Election Commission in this regard.

Rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar announced the decision to name the Eknath Shinde Faction Shiv Sena Balasaheb as they have been claiming to be the real followers of Balasaheb. The splinter group will not merge with any party, they said, dismissing speculation that the revel MLAs will join the BJP.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

uddhav thackeray
