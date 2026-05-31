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Doctor accused of raping 15-year-old patient at Haryana hospital

The girl was later moved to the emergency ward after she began bleeding. It was there that she confided in senior doctors about the incident.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 11:24 pm IST
PTI |
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A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a consultant doctor at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) District Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra, officials said on Sunday.

Minor allegedly sexually assaulted by consultant doctor at Haryana hospital(PTI file photo)

The incident came to light after the girl was admitted following complaints of stomach pain, when the doctor allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The girl was later moved to the emergency ward after she began bleeding. It was there that she confided in senior doctors about the incident, prompting them to inform the police, officials stated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar stated that, based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case has been registered against the doctor under Sections 10 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

In response to the seriousness of the situation and the FIR, the Haryana government has terminated the doctor's services with immediate effect.

He further explained that around 8.30 pm on the night of May 29, the girl was shifted from the female ward to the emergency ward after complaining of excessive bleeding. At this point, the girl allegedly revealed she had been sexually assaulted multiple times while in the OPD chamber.

The hospital administration sprang into action immediately after the case came to light. The administration reported the matter to the police, officials said.

 
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