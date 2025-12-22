Doctor at Shimla hospital accused of assaulting patient lying on bed, video sparks protest

A video of a doctor allegedly assaulting a patient at Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College has surfaced on social media. The clip has reportedly triggered protests. The victim has lodged a complaint, and an FIR has been registered.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Rahul Rao, told news agency PTI that action has been initiated against the accused doctor and a report has been sought. He added that further action would be taken after the report on the incident is received.

Also read| US issues worldwide alert for H-1B, H-4 visa applicants, to expand ‘online presence reviews’

Reportedly, the victim has lodged a complaint and an FIR has been registered. The victim, a resident of Nerwa in Shimla district, had visited the hospital for an endoscopy and was advised to rest for a few hours by a doctor.

The footage, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows the doctor punching the patient while he was lying on a hospital bed. The patient reportedly suffered a nose injury in the incident.

The video was shot by a person accompanying the patient. After it was shared on social media, hundreds of people staged a protest outside the hospital.

Also read| 'Factory dispute', ‘he apologised, wasn’t spared': Chilling twist in Bangladesh lynching case

The victim told PTI that the doctor assaulted him while he was resting on the hospital bed. However, the doctor has claimed that the patient misbehaved with him.

Following the incident, patients and local residents staged protests, demanding strict action against the doctor.

(With PTI inputs)