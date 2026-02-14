Doctor shares health update on Sharad Pawar after chest congestion: ‘Recovered well’

Doctor Purvez Grant, the Chief Cardiologist, Chairman, and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic said on Saturday that Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar is in good health and has recovered well. Sharad Pawar ‘recovered well’, to be discharged today, says doctor (HT photo)

The doctor stated that Pawar will be discharged today. The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, after which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements.

"Mr. Pawar is in good health and has recovered well. He will be discharged today. The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements," Doctor Grant said.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital on February 9. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

Supriya Sule, MP, had said in a post on X that Sharad Pawar's other vital parameters are normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday provided an update on Sharad Pawar's health, stating that the senior leader is in good health. "Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai," Rohit Pawar told reporters.

He added that a decision on whether Pawar will be shifted to Pune or Mumbai will be taken once the medical reports are received. "Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal," he said.

Rohit Pawar also urged party workers to avoid visiting the hospital to avoid inconveniencing other patients. "I, Supriya Tai, the doctors, the party workers, and people from across Maharashtra will provide regular updates," he said.