Home / India News / Doctor who was stabbed 2 days ago by business partner, succumbs to injuries in Kerala

Doctor who was stabbed 2 days ago by business partner, succumbs to injuries in Kerala

The police said Dr Sona Jose was stabbed while the three partners were having a conciliatory discussion in the clinic.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Dr Sona Jose (30) was stabbed by the accused in her clinic and she was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Thrissur.
Dr Sona Jose (30) was stabbed by the accused in her clinic and she was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Thrissur.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

A woman doctor who was stabbed two days ago allegedly by her friend succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said. Dr Sona Jose (30) was stabbed by the accused in her clinic and she was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Thrissur.

According to the police, the accused, who is also her business partner and friend M Mahesh, has been absconding since the incident. Three people had been running a dental clinic for the last two years and soon they developed serious differences. Later, Dr Sona and Dr Parvathi, her friend, filed a police complaint on Tuesday against Mahesh.

The police said Dr Sona Jose was stabbed while the three partners were having a conciliatory discussion in the clinic. Her relatives also filed a complaint against Mahesh saying he harassed her quite often. The police said Sona was separated from her husband two years ago and she stayed for some time with Mahesh. But after financial differences cropped up between them, she had shifted from his flat.

“We have launched a hunt for the accused. Preliminary reports suggest financial dealings were behind the murder,” said a senior police officer. Her relatives said despite filing a complaint, the police had failed to take any action. However, the officer said they had made a preliminary inquiry and was planning to summon the accused to the police station.

