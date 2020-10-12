e-paper
Home / India News / Doctors at Hindu Rao hospital stop work

Doctors at Hindu Rao hospital stop work

The RDA had on Friday threatened to withdraw the services if the administration did not pay their salaries within 48 hours. The deadline expired on Sunday morning.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 03:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Resident doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao Hospital continue to protest against Delhi Government and MCD over alleging salary non-payment over the last few months, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Resident doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao Hospital continue to protest against Delhi Government and MCD over alleging salary non-payment over the last few months, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
         

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday withdrew from work after the administration failed to meet the deadline for releasing their salaries.

The RDA had on Friday threatened to withdraw the services if the administration did not pay their salaries within 48 hours. The deadline expired on Sunday morning.

“More than 200 resident doctors and over 300 nursing staff are on an indefinite strike since October 5. The administration has not paid our salaries for three months. It is difficult to continue working like this,” RDA president Abhimanyu Sardana said.Authorities on Saturday shifted 20 Covid-19 patients from the hospital to the Delhi government-run facilities, with health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the civic body should “hand over” municipal hospitals to the AAP government.

