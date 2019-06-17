Live updates: IMA calls nationwide strike against assault on doctors in West Bengal

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is on a nationwide strike with withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country in the wake of the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal.

Doctors of state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal demanding better security will meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday to put across their demands as thousands of patients have been affected by the ongoing agitation.

10:05 am IST 20,000 govt hospital doctors in Delhi on strike Around 20,000 resident doctors from government hospitals in the national capital will go on strike on Monday demanding a central law to protect those in the medical profession. The call for the strike was given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), a representative body for doctors.The Resident Doctor’s Association of AIIMS, however, has withdrawn its strike and decided to function as usual for now. According to a press release on Sunday evening, the RDA will hold a protest march from 8 to 9 am on Monday following which the doctors shall resume duties. Private hospital doctors were yet to confirm participation. The strike is likely to hit outpatient clinics and other routine services (like diagnostics). Emergency services, however, won’t be affected, doctors assured.





10: 00 am IST Doctors on strike in Jharkhand, OPDs across the state to remain shut The out-patient department (OPD) services at government hospitals across Jharkhand are off on Monday after doctors decided to skip duty following Indian Medical Association (IMA) call to boycott health service in protest against the assault on doctors in West Bengal. IMA-Jamshedpur general secretary Dr Mrittunjay Singh on Saturday appealed to the doctors of government and private hospitals to boycott work from Monday 6am to Tuesday 6am in solidarity with the assault on junior doctors at Neel Ratan Sarakar Medical College Hospital (NRS) in Kolkata on June 10 after the death of an 85-year-old patient during treatment there.





9:50 am IST Doctors demand law against violence on medicos The apex medical body, IMA, has demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it said in a statement. Exemplary punishment for perpetrators of violence should be a component of the central law and suitable amendments should be brought in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the IMA said.





9:45 am IST Emergency, casualty services will continue to function The IMA said all non-essential services, including outdoor patient department (OPD) services, will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.



