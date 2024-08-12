Kolkata, Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday questioned why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set a seven-day deadline for solving the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee, asserting they would continue their strike until their demands are met. Doctor's rape-murder: Junior doctors question Mamata's 7-day deadline to police

Despite Banerjee’s promise of a transparent investigation, the protesters criticised the delay, demanding a judicial inquiry, capital punishment for the culprits, and adequate compensation for the victim’s family.

They also called for an apology from Kolkata Police regarding rumours being spread about the investigation and demanded that all senior officials of the hospital be removed and not reassigned elsewhere. Initially, police had suspected it to be a suicide, but later changed their version.

"Why is the investigation delayed till Sunday? We are unhappy with the probe. Our demands are clear. We want a judicial inquiry into the matter and capital punishment for the culprits. The family of the doctor must be well compensated. We also want Kolkata Police to come out with an apology regarding the rumours regarding the investigation," an agitating junior doctor said.

Talking to reporters outside the victim's house, Banerjee said the principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, has resigned from the post.

"He has spoken about the abuses hurled at him . We have shifted him to another department. We have also removed the MSVP due to negligence. The head of the chest medicine department and Kolkata Police’s ACP in charge of RG Kar hospital’s security have also been removed," she said.

Over the past three days, junior doctors had been attending to emergency duties, but as of Monday morning, they ceased all responsibilities.

"We are dissatisfied with the current police investigation and will continue our protest till justice is served and the state ensures foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers," said a protesting junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The students also demanded that the post-mortem examination report of the victim and footage of the CCTV installed near the seminar hall from where the body was found be made public.

The state government has canceled the leave of all senior doctors to handle the influx of patients, as Mondays typically see a high volume in outpatient departments.

"Our senior doctors are on duty, and we hope they will handle the patient influx. They have been instructed to work until the situation stabilises," an official told PTI.

Support for the striking doctors has come from across the country.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association of India has endorsed the strike and called for a nationwide halt of elective services, while the West Bengal Doctors Forum has appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an impartial inquiry and increased security for healthcare workers.

Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Ghosh resigned from his post after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.