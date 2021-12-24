Doctors reveal how they have treated Omicron patients in Delhi

Delhi's LNJP Hospital has so far got 40 cases of Omicron variant and 19 out of them have already been discharged. Doctors of LNJP said like the global cases, the cases that they got at LNJP were majorly asymptomatic with a sore throat, low-grade fever and body ache. For treatment, multivitamins and paracetamol were given. "We didn't feel the need to give them any other medicine," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Omicron, the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 identified first in South Africa, is believed to be spreading faster than Delta, though it is causing less severe illness among patients. Unlike the previous variants, Omicron is multiplying in the throat of the patients without affecting the lungs. Hence, Omicron cases are not requiring any other treatment, doctors have said.

Delhi's 1st Omicron patient talks about symptoms, treatment, past Covid case

Delhi's first Omicron patient, who has recently recovered, also said he had no symptoms and could not believe when he tested Covid positive also because he contracted Covid earlier. The 37-year-old businessman from Rohini said he had no symptoms and was initially in home isolation only.

According to data from the Union health ministry, Delhi has recorded 67 Omicron cases so far, of which 23 have been discharged.

Ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities, the Centre has alerted all states and Union territories to exercise utmost caution as Omicron is spreading fast. As of Friday, there are 358 Omicron cases in India. Of the 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91 per cent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic, and 61 per cent were males, the government said.

Though Omicron is not causing severe diseases, it is not time to loosen the guard, the health ministry said on Friday with a note of warning that the world is witnessing the 4th surge of the pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON