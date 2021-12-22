Delhi's 1st Omicron patient talks about symptoms, treatment, past Covid case

Delhi's first case of Omicron, a 37-year-old man from Ranchi, Sahil Thakur has been discharged from the hospital as he is on his way to recovery. At present, he is under home isolation following which he will be under 14-day observation at home. A couple of security personnel have been posted outside his house to keep a watch, ensuring that there is no movement. "I have been told that I will be under 14-day observation at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently," Sahil Thakur told news agency PTI. He was detected with this latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 on December 5, three days after India's first Omicron cases were reported. He had travelled to Dubai for some business work and flew back to Delhi on December 4.

"We were asked to fill out e-Suvidha forms, and passengers were being randomly tested then, unlike everyone being tested now. And, I was not tested on arrival at the airport, so I walked out. Plus, I had no symptoms, cough, sore throat or temperature. So, I just went home and isolated myself in a room as a precaution," he said.

"But, I had to fly to Bombay on December 7, so, I got myself tested for Covid before undertaking my journey. I tested positive for Covid on December 6, so my travel plan was cancelled, and two days later, I was informed by authorities that I was positive with Omicron variant," Thakur told PTI.

Thakur was allowed to stay under home isolation till December 11 and then an ambulance came to take him to LNJP Hospital.

Like most of the Omicron cases across the world, Thakur did not have any symptoms. In fact, this is not the first time that he got Covid. During the first wave too, he was infected, he said. "I really got lucky. This is a highly transmissible variant, but my parents got tested and they came negative, plus a few other people I had come in contact with, also got themselves tested, and came negative. And, right now, we all have to be very careful," he said.

The businessman stays in Rohini with his parents and domestic help. There are three to four police personnel keeping a watch outside his house, he said. "They are very courteous, and also provide us with daily essential items, as none of us can go out till the restrictions are in place. Even after the home isolation restrictions are lifted, maybe after 3-4 days, I have been told, I will be under observation for 14 days, at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently," he said.

