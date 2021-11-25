Does it behove him as a minister?: What Bombay HC said on Nawab Malik's tweets

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who has been waging a war against Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede following Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs-related case on Thursday said he would not tweet and make a public statement against Wankhede and his family members till December 9. This came after a division bench of the Bombay high court rapped the Maharashtra minister and took strong exception to the minister's public statements against Wankhede.

"What is this media publicity he wants every day? Especially after his son-in-law's arrest… He is a Minister, does it befit him to do all this?," Justice Kathawalla said, as reported by LiveLaw.

The high court also asked the minister whether the minister lodged a complaint with the competent authorities regarding his allegation over Sameer Wankhede's caste. If he has not filed an official complaint, then what was his intention behind the media publicity.

"Any complaint made to the caste scrutiny committee? If no then what is he trying to prove? Is this for media publicity? For claims of caste falsities, everyone has a redressal forum (the caste scrutiny committee)," the high court said. "If there is a caste certificate in his (Malik's) favour, then instead of all this media publicity that he wants every day, especially after his son-in-law was arrested by Wankhede, why not approach the committee?...He is a minister...does it befit him to do all this?" the bench asked.

"Why is the minister behaving like this? Why should he behave like this we want to know? This is nothing but malice. Please read the dictionary meaning of malice," the HC said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede, challenging the order of a single bench of the high court which refused to restrain Nawab Malik from tweeting or making statements against the Wankhede family. Dnyandev Wankhede's counsel said the minister has been tweeting about every one of the Wankhede family. "He (Malik) has spared no one...my daughter, my dead wife. This morning, too, he has tweeted," the counsel said. The single bench said that the documents Nawab Malik submitted were not verified but no injunction order was imposed on the minister.

Nawab Malik's lawyer, on the other hand, said the documents were verified to prove that though born a Muslim, Sameer Wankhede forged an SC certificate and got the quota benefit in UPSC.

(With agency inputs)