Domestic flights become costlier as Centre reviews airfare cap

Flights under 40 minutes will now cost a minimum of ₹2,900 instead of ₹2,600.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The Centre has increased the domestic flight fare by 9 to 12 per cent. 

The civil aviation ministry has reviewed the price cap on domestic flight tickets increasing the price by 9 to 12 per cent. After the nationwide lockdown imposed in March 2020, when domestic flights resumed operations, the government fixed the upper and the lower limit of the airfares in an attempt to boost air traffic. While that cap has not still been withdrawn, the ministry has revised the lower and upper limit of the ticket prices, effectively bringing a hike in domestic airfare. 

According to the order, flights under 40 minutes of duration will now cost 2,900 – a hike f 300 from the previous fare of 2,600. This is an increase of 11.53 per cent, while the upper limit has been increased by 12.82 per cent from 7,800 to 8,880.  Flights with a duration between 40-60 minutes will cost a minimum of 3,700 instead of 3,300 and a maximum of 11,000 instead of 9,800.

The actual price, however, will be more than this as the caps mentioned by the government in its order does not include the passenger security fee, user development fee for the airports and the GST.

Here's a comparison of the new fares and the old fares

CategoryLower limit (old price in bracket)Upper limit (old price in bracket)
A (Under 40 minutes) 2,900 ( 2,600) 8,800 ( 7,800)
B (40 to 60 minutes) 3,700 ( 3,300) 11,000 ( 9,800)
C (60 to 90 minutes) 4,500 ( 4,000) 13,200 ( 11,700)
D (90 to 120 minutes) 5,300 ( 4,700) 14,600 ( 13,000)
E (120 to 150 minutes) 6,700 ( 6,100) 19,000 ( 16,900)
F (150 to 180 minutes) 8,300 ( 7,400) 23,000 ( 20,400)
G (180 to 210 minutes) 9,800 ( 8,700) 27,200 ( 24,200)
