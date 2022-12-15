Domestic visits fell to 677 mn in 2021 from 2.32 bn in 2019: Govt to RS

Domestic tourist visitors fell from 2.32 billion across the country in 2019, to 677 million in 2021, as the Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted the tourism industry in the country, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

According to the union tourism ministry, the number of domestic tourist visas in 2020 was 610 million. Even foreign tourist visits saw a massive dip from 31 million in 2019 to 7.1 million in 2020 and a little over a million in 2021, it said.

“Ministry of tourism does not maintain data on revenue generated from the tourism sector. However, the Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) through tourism in India for the years 2019 to 2021 was ₹2.11 lakh in 2019, ₹50,136 in 2020 and ₹65,070 in 2021,” the ministry informed the Upper House.

The ministry added that on June 28, 2021, the government announced a stimulus package to boost diverse sectors of the economy affected by the Covid pandemic and provided an impetus for growth and employment measures.

“The package comprises a total of 17 measures in three broad categories, which included ‘economic relief from pandemic’, with special focus on health and reviving travel and tourism sectors, and ‘impetus for growth and employment’,” the ministry said.

“For the purpose of restarting inbound tourism and attracting foreign tourists in India, the centre extended the first 5 lakh visas to foreign tourists from potential tourism markets, free of cost. The benefit of free of charge visa was available only once per tourist during the issuance,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the percentage contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product (GDP) averaged around 5% from 2015 to 2020. This fell drastically after the pandemic hit.

After being shut for several due to the Covid-19 crisis, the ministry of culture decided to open 821 centrally protected monuments and places of worship, including the Taj Mahal, from June 8, 2020, to attract tourists, it said.