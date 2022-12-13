Registration mandatory for adventure tourism activities in Maharashtra

For the safety of tourists, ‘Adventure Tourism Activities Policy’ is being implemented in the state and it is mandatory for individuals, organisations, service providers, campuses, resorts, etc., who carry out adventure tourism activities to register with the Directorate of Tourism (DoT).

It has been noticed that some adventure tourism centre operators in the district are conducting activities like zip line, trekking, water sports etc. without proper registration and safety, said officials.

The new policy has been implemented in the state by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Supriya Karmarkar-Datar, assistant director of the divisional tourism office, said, “Strict action will be taken against culprits if rules are not followed properly. Accordingly, organisations conducting adventure tourism activities should register immediately.”

Organisers can register on the website of the Directorates of Tourism https://www.maharashtratourism.gov.in/ by paying ₹500.