e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Don’t air content promoting ‘anti-national’ attitude: Govt to TV channels over Delhi violence

Don’t air content promoting ‘anti-national’ attitude: Govt to TV channels over Delhi violence

Fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 13.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 07:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The advisory also impressed upon private channels to be cautious of content that contains attack on religious or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religions groups or which promote communal attitudes. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
The advisory also impressed upon private channels to be cautious of content that contains attack on religious or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religions groups or which promote communal attitudes. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels asking them to be cautious about content that may incite violence or promote “anti-national” attitudes.

Fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 13.

“It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes,” the advisory said

The advisory also impressed upon private channels to be cautious of content that contains attack on religious or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religions groups or which promote communal attitudes.

It also cautioned against content that may carry “defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths”.

The advisory asked channels to ensure that no content is telecast which is violative of the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995.

“All private satellite TV channels are requested to ensure strict compliance,” the advisory added.

tags
top news
How violence spread from main road to maze of lanes in North-east Delhi
How violence spread from main road to maze of lanes in North-east Delhi
Data, digital issues set to be part of India-US trade deal
Data, digital issues set to be part of India-US trade deal
13 dead, over 250 injured in Delhi’s worst communal riot in three decades
13 dead, over 250 injured in Delhi’s worst communal riot in three decades
Don’t air content promoting ‘anti-national’ attitude: Govt to TV channels
Don’t air content promoting ‘anti-national’ attitude: Govt to TV channels
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
Saffron flags mark Hindu homes, shops in north-east Delhi
Saffron flags mark Hindu homes, shops in north-east Delhi
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news