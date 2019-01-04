‘No failure is permanent, don’t give up’: Rahul Gandhi’s Facebook message for Kota students

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written a motivational message on Facebook for students of coaching hub Kota that has been in news for cases of student suicides.

Reacting to a media report on the suicides in Kota, Rahul Gandhi, in his Facebook message, called on the students to stay motivated. “I want to tell the students that no failure is permanent, so do not give up,” the Congress president wrote.

“We are proud of all of you. Keep working hard and stay courageous as success will touch your feet. There is no need to panic. We are proud of you,” read the message posted on January 2.

In a message to parents, he wrote: “I request the parents to put less pressure on the students as they work hard.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Facebook message comes after media reports on 19 cases of student suicides in Kota in 2018.

Around 1.5 lakh students from across the country flock to Kota for medical and engineering entrance examination coaching. Psychiatrists and experts say peer pressure, parental pressure, study pressure, emotional imbalance during adolescence, homesickness and other issues are behind students taking the extreme step in Kota.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:14 IST