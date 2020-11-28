‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s ‘don’t compel me to come after you’ jibe

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:34 IST

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the opposition to stay away from vindictive politics, former CM Devendra Fadnavis asked Thackeray to stop threatening. “Show governance instead,” the BJP leader said, slamming the Maha Vikas Agadhi government for the Covid-19 situation in the state. “It’s by Gods grace that second wave hasn’t reached in Maharashtra yet,” Fadnavis said.

“We have never made personal attacks. if we are talking about personal attacks, Shiv Sena leaders have attacked my wife but i have never made a fuss over it,” Fadnavis said referring to the recent Twitter fight between Amruta Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Talking about the government’s fallout with journalist Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Fadnavis distanced the party’s stand from the opinions of both Goswami and Ranaut and said, “We do not subscribe to the thoughts of Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but we are against the attitude of suppressing those who speak against the government.”

“They remember the promise given [by BJP] for the CM post, but they have forgotten promises they gave to the farmers. Government has not helped the farmers,” Fadnavis said.

“We are not demanding President’s rule but the two decisions [each by Supreme Court and High Court against Maharashtra govt ] is an example of a breakdown of constitution machinery,” Fadnavis added.

On the occasion of completing a year in the office, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana published an interview of the chief minister where he said he and his family has been targetted by the opposition.

“We do not want to get into vindictive politics but if you force us, we will use Sudarshan chakra [mythological weapon] against your vindictiveness,” he said.

“I am following all developments closely. If I am quiet or I am restrained it doesn’t mean that I am unmanly. The manner in which people’s families and children are targeted does not suit Maharashtra’s culture. The ones targeting families and children must remember that even they have families. They are not clean… Not only the government but the people of Maharashtra will definitely resist such vindictive politics,” Uddhav said.