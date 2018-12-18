‘Don’t you know my power’: BJP legislator threatens woman bureaucrat in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator was caught on camera threatening a woman bureaucrat in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, boasting about his power as a politician.

A video of the incident shows Udaybhan Singh shouting at sub-divisional magistrate Garima Singh in Kirawali tehsil of the district reportedly on Monday.

“Don’t you know I am an MLA? How dare you talk to me like that? Don’t you realise my power and the power of democracy?” said the MLA from Fatehpur Sikri, who had gone to meet Singh over farmer issues.

Watch: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens SDM Garima Singh

Chaudhary’s supporters can be heard shouting slogans against Singh in the background as he screams at her.

