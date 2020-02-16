e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Donald Trump says he’s ‘No. 1’ on Facebook, looks forward to India trip

Donald Trump says he’s ‘No. 1’ on Facebook, looks forward to India trip

The numbers don’t bear out Donald Trump’s claims, unless he, or supposedly Zuckerberg, are looking at a different set of numbers.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 03:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
With 72.5 million followers, Donald Trump beats PM Narendra Modi who is at 53 million.
With 72.5 million followers, Donald Trump beats PM Narendra Modi who is at 53 million. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Numbers matter to President Donald Trump: the size of the crowd at his rallies, the opponent’s height and weight, the size of the bank balance; and, of course, social media reach.

On Friday, just days ahead of his upcoming visit to India, President Trump claimed he was No 1 on Facebook and Prime Minister Narendra Modi No 2, and for citation, he used a purportedly direct quote from Mark Zuckerberg.

Hindustan Times could not find the quote on the Internet, and it may have been an observation made privately. But the numbers of “likes” and “followers” on their respective Facebook pages — created, coincidentally just a month apart in 2009 and much before they were elected to their present positions — tell a different story. Modi is way ahead.

Trump tweeted: “Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that ‘Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.’

Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!” The President and the First Lady begin their two-day visit on February 24.

The numbers don’t bear out his claims, unless he, or supposedly Zuckerberg, are looking at a different set of numbers. Modi’s Facebook page has 44,380,858 followers and says 44,624,128 people liked the page. Trump’s page lists 27,543,545 followers, and 25,969,909 likes. Another page, in the name of President Donald J Trump, created days before his inauguration in January 2017, has 5,388,767 followers and 3,100,731 likes. Trump fares better on Twitter.

With 72.5 million followers, he beats Modi who is at 53 million.

“They are the world’s two most followed political leaders on social media,” a White House official had said before Modi’s June 2017 visit.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news