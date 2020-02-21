Donald Trump will entry Taj in eco-friendly vehicle: Agra Administration

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:19 IST

The authorities in Agra said on Friday that the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will enter the Taj Mahal premises in an ‘eco-friendly’ vehicle in line with the Supreme Court guidelines and the chances of using the ‘Beast’—Donald Trump’s official vehicle—to enter the monument premises were minimal as of now.

Hectic preparations were being made for the visit on February 24 with the final rehearsals likely on Saturday or Sunday but it is still not clear if ‘Beast’ will be part of it.

“US president Donald Trump and wife Melania would enter Taj Mahal in an ‘eco-friendly vehicle,” said inspector general of police, A Satish Ganesh.

Superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra Circle, Vasant Swarnkar, too, said that the Supreme Court guidelines will be complied with.

“The vehicle used by the guests will be decided by the administration but we are here to ensure compliance of Supreme Court directives,” he said.

Asked whether the US team was reluctant to take the President to the Taj Mahal in a battery-operated vehicle, a senior official said the administration was not aware of any such issue and was making arrangements as per the SC directives.

“About two decades ago, the Apex Court had restricted the movement of petrol/diesel-run vehicles within 500 metre radius of the Taj. Since then, such vehicles are not allowed on Taj premises and most visiting VVIPs opt for specially prepared battery-operated coach while others take the golf cart,” said DK Burman, a retired tourism department official.

An issue over special permission to use ‘the Beast’ to enter Taj Mahal had arisen during former US President Barack Obama’s 2015 India visit. His trip to Taj was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to the death of Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah.

Another retired official recalled that in 2000, the then US President Bill Clinton travelled from the airport to Taj Mahal in his own car (‘the Beast’), which was allowed inside the premises along with his cavalcade.

In 2002, on his second visit to Taj, Clinton, who was no longer the president, was driven in a special battery-operated coach provided by the Agra Development Authority.

This battery-operated coach has been refurbished and in ‘ready to use’ mode.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, who was in Agra to assess the preparations for Trump’s visit on Tuesday, had travelled in a golf cart to the Taj Mahal.