‘Don’t control me’: Jaya Bachchan's fiery remarks during Op Sindoor debate

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, questioning the government’s handling of the situation and its promises following the abrogation of Article 370. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan speaks during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament.(Sansad TV)

“It feels strange to say this because what happened looks like fiction to me. You read such things in books, you see them on screen. That people came like this, killed so many... It is really unreal,” she said during a debate on Operation Sindoor.

As members from the treasury bench made remarks, inaudible in the broadcast, Bachchan responded, “I won’t pay attention, but my ears are sharp. What can I do about that? I can’t help it.”

Referring again to the treasury bench, she added, “I will at least congratulate you for having such writers who come up with big names like Sindoor.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was seated next to her, was seen smiling.

Bachchan questioned the naming of India's precision strike against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, “Why was this operation named Sindoor? Women's Sindoor has been wiped away.”

When treasury bench members interrupted again, she remarked, “Either you speak or I will speak.”

BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar, who was presiding over the House, said, “Jaya ji, you address the Chair. Whatever you say will go on record.”

To this, Bachchan again looked towards the treasury bench and said, “When you speak, I don’t interrupt. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue.”

She then turned to Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was seen gesturing with her right arm, and said, “Priyanka, don’t control me,” prompting laughter in the House, including from Chaturvedi herself.

Jaya Bachchan continued, “After the abrogation of Article 370, I saw people proudly saying terrorism will end. ‘We promise you.’ What happened? These tourists went with that belief. ‘We are going to Kashmir, it is paradise.’ What did they get? You have destroyed the faith and trust of the people you made promises to.”