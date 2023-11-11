Don't count BJP's support to Israel as India's stand: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's policy of supporting Israel cannot be counted as India's official stand, ANI reported.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that India needs to stop military and defence contracts with Tel Aviv and emphasised that New Delhi “is used as a weapon” against Palestine by Israel.

“Our solidarity is towards Palestine. Please don't count the BJP's policy of supporting Israel as India's stand,” the Kerala chief minister said during an event in Kozhikode, according to ANI. “India needs to stop military and defence contracts with Israel. India is used as a weapon against Palestine by Israel.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijayan's remarks came in the wake of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group started after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7, killing at least 1,400 persons.

Tel Aviv, in retaliation, has been carrying out military action in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 11,000 Palestinians and foreigners have been killed in the airstrikes by Israeli forces. Separately, in the occupied West Bank, more than 180 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

India, which has strong strategic ties with both Israel and key Arab states, has sought to fashion a nuanced approach to the conflict triggered by the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While condemning the terror attacks, India has asked for adherence to international humanitarian law but has stopped short of directly calling for a ceasefire.

Last week, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular media briefing that India has “urged the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution".

We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel, urged the need for zero tolerance for terrorism, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages,” he said.

“We have also conveyed our deep concern at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing civilian toll and welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance,” he said. The Indian side has also emphasised the need for “strict observance of international humanitarian law”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has so far also provided 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief materials to Gaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail