Following violence at tractor rallies in various areas of the national Capital, Farm union leader Yogendra Yadav urged protesters to return to their designated routes and not do anything to malign the movement.

"I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement," he said.

Soon after hundreds of farmers took out tractor rallies in protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre in September last year, reports of police officials being injured and a farmer dying in clashes started coming in.

A farmer, who was part of the tractor rally at DDU Marg near ITO in Central Delhi, died after his tractor overturned. Protesters alleged that police fired at his tractor. Farmers wrapped the farmer's body in the national flag and mourned at the site.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended internet services in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and closed Metro stations after the protests turned violent.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the violence was part of political parties' conspiracy to malign the movement.

"We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation," he said.