‘Don’t let guard down’: Centre cautions states amid Omicron concerns

New Delhi Amid growing concerns of spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Centre on Monday advised all states and Union territories (UTs) to not let their guard down, and consider imposing need-based restrictions ahead of new year celebrations.

All states and UTs need to implement a “normative framework” for taking evidence-based containment measures at district and local level till January 31, home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in a letter.

“I would like to reiterate that all the states and UTs must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down. Local and district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures. States may consider imposing need based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season,” Bhalla said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Covid-19, the Omicron variant and preparedness of health systems across the country on December 23, following which he directed that everyone should maintain a high level of vigil and alertness, the home secretary said.

Bhalla asked the states and UTs to refer to his earlier note, issued on December 21, which focuses on the fivefold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any surge in Covid-19 cases, especially keeping in view the Omicron variant.

The national directives Covid-19 management, such as wearing of masks and practising social distancing, shall continue to be followed throughout the country, the letter said.

“For the enforcement of social distancing, states, UTs, may as far as possible, use the provisions of Section 144 (prohibiting gathering of four or more people in a specified area) of CrPC,” it added.

According to the directive, any person violating these measures will be “liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Section 188 of CrPC, and other legal provisions, as applicable.”

In his advisory last week, Bhalla said a normative framework has been provided and, with the presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many states, there is need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation.

The Centre emphasised the need to strengthen the health systems besides ensuring the installation and proper functioning of oxygen supply equipment.

In a bid to prevent spread of any misinformation in respect of the new variant, all states and UTs should proactively and regularly hold media briefings at the highest level to disseminate correct information, Bhalla said.

The country has so far recorded 578 cases of the Omicron variant and, with the new year celebrations approaching, experts fear the caseload may rise.

Several states like Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have already reinforced restrictions like night movement and limits on large gatherings.