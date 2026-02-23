In poll-bound Assam and West Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pivoted its election campaign towards ethnicity, identity and illegal immigrants, the party cadre has been cautioned against overlooking issues related to development, employment and economy, which have a wider resonance among the electorate, said people aware of the matter. Don’t overlook development issues, BJP cautions its cadre

The BJP seeks a third term in Assam after decisive victories in 2016 and 2021. In West Bengal, the party aims to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government after winning 77 seats (now 64) in 2021.

While senior leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, have raised issues of language, identity and illegal immigrants in speeches across both states, development remains central to the campaign, said people aware of the matter. The party’s ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), however, has cautioned against opting for a strictly polarising election narrative.

The push to recalibrate in Assam followed a controversial social media post depicting chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeting members of a particular community. The post sparked uproar, was deleted, and the BJP removed the responsible social media team member. Opposition parties branded it communal. Congress leader KC Venugopal posted on X calling it a “call for genocide”.

The RSS and some party leaders worry about alienating Assamese- and Bengali-speaking Muslims, risking the states’ social fabric and poll outcomes, said a BJP leader, on condition of anonymity.

“While there is no ambiguity in our stand on the issue of illegal immigrants and their impact on national security and our resources, there is a need to demarcate the ghuspathiyas (illegal settlers) from the ethnic Muslims of the state…” said the leader.

The Sangh leadership is said to have suggested forging closer ties with the ethnic Muslims in Assam and Bengal for the campaign against illegal settlers.

“Muslims in Assam and Bengal are not safe from ghuspatithiyas who create law and order problems, are known to harass women and children and in the tribal belts have begun to forcibly occupy land…They (Muslims) should be with the Union government in helping identify the ghuspathiyas from Bangladesh and Myanmar so that the law can take its course,” said a functionary of the RSS.

While in Assam, the Sangh and a section of leaders want the infrastructure development to be showcased, in Bengal, they want the focus on corruption and administrative deficiencies of the TMC government.

Muslims form 34% of Assam’s population (2011 census) and hold sway in 20-25 of 126 assembly seats. Facing anti-incumbency after two terms, the BJP risks counter-polarisation with a hardline stance, a state leader said.

“In places such as Dhubri, Nagaon, Hailakandi,Barpeta and Karimganj Muslims are in a dominant position. There are about 10 more where they can swing the outcome if they choose strategic voting. The fight for the Muslim votes is between the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and if the vote is not split, then it will not be an advantage (for BJP),” said the state leader.

In West Bengal too, BJP cadre have been told to avoid conflating illegal settlers with Indian Muslims, who comprise 27% of the population (2011 census) and influence 80-90 seats in districts including Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Birbhum and South 24 Parganas.

“The issue of SIR (special intensive revision) has already been politicised by the TMC. On the ground, there is an attempt to present SIR as a means of disenfranchising the minorities, which is not true. While we will continue to push back against illegal settlers who pose a risk to not just people in Bengal but are a threat to the nation’s safety, we will reach out to the Muslims with the facts. The BJP wants development in the state but it will not allow votebank politics to overshadow national security,” said a Bengal leader, speaking anonymously.