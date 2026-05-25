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'Don’t take it...': CJI as Cockroach Janta Party row reaches Supreme Court

The Supreme Court declined urgent hearings on petitions related to the satirical Cockroach Janta Party, and the CJI urged people to not get ‘so sentimental’.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 03:15 pm IST
By Abhimanyu Kulkarni
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday urged lawyers not to react “so sentimentally” as the Supreme Court declined urgent hearing on pleas linked to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement that emerged after his controversial courtroom remarks.

Chief Justice Surya Kant sparked a row after he compared some unemployed youth to cockroaches.(PTI)

A bench led by CJI Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and VM Pancholi, said there was “no such grave urgency” in the matter and the petitions would be examined in due course.

The comments came after advocates mentioned two PILs before the court — one seeking action against alleged commercial use of courtroom observations and another seeking a CBI probe into the activities associated with the satirical Cockroach Janta Party campaign.

When advocate NK Goswami argued that the online movement was tarnishing the image of the judiciary, the CJI remarked: “Don’t take it so sentimentally.”

PILs target satire movement, fake degree allegations

One of the petitions, filed by advocate Raja Choudhary, sought a CBI probe into alleged fake advocates and fraudulent law degrees. It also sought action against what it described as monetised circulation of oral courtroom observations from recent Supreme Court hearings.

What may have initially appeared to be another fleeting meme cycle has rapidly transformed into one of India’s biggest online political phenomena.

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party describes itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed” and openly identifies as satire. But the movement has struck a nerve among younger Indians frustrated with unemployment, inflation, political privilege and institutional disconnect.

Within just days of launch, the movement amassed millions of followers on Instagram, overtaking the BJP.

The party’s Instagram strategy combines absurdist humour, mock revolutionary imagery, exaggerated political slogans and satire aimed at unemployment and governance failures.

Its manifesto includes demands such as:

  • No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices
  • Electoral reforms and action against deleted votes
  • Greater representation for women
  • Crackdowns on misinformation
  • Longer bans for defecting legislators

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Kulkarni

Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.

supreme court justice surya kant
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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