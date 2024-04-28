‘Don’t you find other Yadavs?': Amit Shah to Akhilesh over Lok Sabha election tickets to family members

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, for fielding members of his family for the Lok Sabha elections.



“Samajwadi Party who claims to represent Yadavs. I want to tell you, that Mulayam Singh became the CM, then his son became the CM, and after his (Mulayam Singh Yadav) death his daughter-in-law became the MP,” Shah said at a rally in Mainpuri.



“This time Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Aditya Yadav from Budaun and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav, don't you find other 'Yadavs' but from your family?” the minister said. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Mainpuri.(X/BJP)

“Akhilesh ji, what kind of Yadav affection is this? Benefits are provided to his family. They don't belong to anyone. It is the time to finish dynastic parties,” Shah added.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The home minister hit out at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state over law and order.



ALSO READ: Fight against EVMs will continue: Akhilesh after SC rejects VVPAT pleas



“Earlier, the business of country-made pistols flourished here. Now, work on defence corridor is underway. Car manufacturing business is flourishing as compared to vehicle theft in the past. Now, Uttar Pradesh is developing medical devices and not involved in chain snatching,” Shah added.

Mainpuri, which goes to polls on May 7, has been a Samajwadi Party bastion since 1996 when the late Mulayam Singh Yadav won from here. In 2019, the Samajwadi Party founder won from this seat. After his death, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav was elected from Mainpuri.

“Two phases of elections have concluded and Modi ji has raced ahead by winning 100 seats. Both the ‘shehzadas’ have not been able to open their account. This time, BJP will win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah said in a veiled jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.