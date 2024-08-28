‘DoPT alone can take action’: Puja Khedkar says UPSC can't act against her

Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, whose candidature was cancelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this year over allegations of exam fraud, has submitted before the Delhi high court that the panel had no power to act against her. UPSC had also filed an FIR against Puja Khedkar. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

In her response to the Delhi high court, she argued that the UPSC didn't have the power to disqualify her candidature after she was selected for the civil services and appointed as a probationer.

Puja Khedkar said only the Department of Personnel and Training had the power to take action against her.

"DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) alone can take action under the All India Services Act, 1954 and the Probationer Rules as per Rule 19 of the CSE 2022 Rules," Khedkar said, per India Today.

UPSC, which conducts the civil services exams every year, cancelled Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature and banned her from appearing in any exam conducted by it.

The decision was taken after she was found guilty of faking her identity and misusing her powers. The panel also filed an FIR against her.

Earlier this month, she moved the Delhi high court against the UPSC's move.

On the allegation that she faked her identity, she said the UPSC had verified her biometric data before her appearance in the exam.

It further said that all documents had been verified by the commission during her "personality test" in 2022.

Puja Khedkar has been granted anticipatory bail.

In its recent reply filed in court, the Union Public Service Commission said Khedkar’s custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the magnitude of the “fraud” that could not have been done without the help of other individuals.

“The gravity of the fraud committed is unprecedented in nature having been committed against not only a constitutional body -- the complainant -- whose traditions are untrammelled and unparalleled but also against the public at large, including the citizens of this country who have utmost faith upon the credibility of the UPSC as well as persons who could not be appointed despite being duly eligible and qualified due to illegal means employed by the applicant to seek appointment,” it said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI