Dossier points to PFI’s links with terrorist groups, revenge attacks

The Popular Front of India (PFI) aimed to have “uniformed cadres trained in martial arts, defensive and offensive tactics”, ran a secret relief wing which plans and executes revenge attacks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, and was intricately linked with Islamist terror outfits in multiple countries, according to a dossier compiled by central investigative agencies leading up to the organisation being banned by the Union government on Wednesday.

The contents of the dossier, ostensibly put together from the accounts from the around 1,400 cases registered under various offences against PFI members across 17 states, provide the reasoning behind the government’s decision to declare the organisation “unlawful” under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA..

The dossier, seen by HT, records that PFI came into existence on December 9, 2006 with the merger of three “fundamentalist” outfits -- the National Development Front Kerala, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity, and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai based in Tamil Nadu.

NDF was formed in 1993 to create “resistance groups to meet the challenge from the Sangh Parivar”; KFD indoctrinated members to undertake “jihad” for the cause of Islam with training imparted in martial arts, the use of lathis and unarmed combat; and MNP was aimed at “preparing Muslim youth to retaliate attacks on Muslims by Hindus and any attempt to denigrate Islam”, the dossier says.

The document cites PFI’s culture and activities, starting with its oath of allegiance in which members “swear to sacrifice themselves for the creation of Allah’s rule”.

“PFI aimed to have uniformed cadres trained in martial arts and defensive/offensive tactics, and form ‘Action Squads’ to take ‘revenge’ from the ‘enemy’. The PFI’s constitution stated the objective of working for issues pertaining to Muslims, Dalits and Backward sections; a ‘movement’ for realisation of a society in which freedom, justice, and security were equally enjoyed by all individuals and classes. It hides the actual objective that was to communalize Indian society, radicalise Muslims and target those who oppose its hidden agendas,” the dossier says.

According to a senior officer involved in the case, PFI has a well-structured organisation, with a National Executive Council with 13 member headed by chairman OMA Salam, and a larger national general assembly with representatives from states. “Furthermore, adept cadres were selected for advance modules like riot courses, weapon handling, etc. and form part of ‘Hit Squads’ or ‘Service Teams’. While the ‘hit squad’ targets Hindu leaders and those allegedly indulging in the acts of blasphemy, the ‘service wing’ plans such actions and provides financial and logistical support as well as legal help in case the squad member is caught,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Some of the body’s top leaders, such as former chairman Abdul Rehman and members of the national executive council E Abubacker and P Koya, have earlier been associated with the banned outfit SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India), a second officer said.

Recruits were radicalised by selective video clippings on emotive issue like the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition or the 2002 Gujarat riots, aimed at instilling a sense of distrust against the state, and a sense of Muslim persecution, the second officer added.

The dossier also records allegedly incriminating recoveries made by various state and national agencies that point to the organisation’s unlawful activities. It said, for instance, that a July 11 raid in a house in Patna by the Bihar Police, revealed a booklet named “India 2047-Towards rule of Islam in India” which spoke of training members in”‘attacking and defensive techniques, use of swords, rods, and other weapons”.

“A clandestine physical training centre in Telangana revealed the violent nature of PFI. One PFI physical education instructor, Abdul Khader, trained more than 200 PFI cadres in his martial art training centre in Nizamabad. The police registered a case under various sections of IPC and UAPA against 27 persons. Interrogation of the accused revealed that the PFI would identify Muslim youth, specifically from poor or middle class, who were later instilled with anti-Hindutva ideology and imparted training. The training involved use of swords and nun-chucks,” the document says.

Accusing PFI of being intricately linked with Islamic terror outfits abroad, the dossier says that the body draws inspiration from the Muslim Brotherhood, and observed August 30, the day when the Muslim Brotherhood government led by Mohammad Morsi was ousted in Egypt, as Solidarity Day. It alleges that at least 21 cadres of the organisation joined the Islamic State since 2013, and that it maintains links with the Turkey-based Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH), an Al Qaeda-linked charity.

The dossier further contends that PFI’s “dubious funding” shows that it maintains a “large number of accounts in India and abroad”, apart from collecting donations.

A financial investigation revealed that the source of deposits in 36 of PFI’s 85 bank accounts was not supported by the financial profile of the account holders. These allegations have also been documented in remand reports filed by the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate filed in different courts across the country in the aftermath of the pan-India raids on PFI and its affiliates on September 23.

In a statement, Kerala secretary Abdul Sattar, who was arrested on Wednesday, said the PFI worked for equal freedom, justice and equality for all for the past few decades. “We are law-abiding citizens. We accept the Union government’s decision and we request all members to stop their activities. The PFI hereby informs all its members and general public that it has been disbanded,” he said.