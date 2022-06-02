Double the penalty if PAN-Aadhar linking done after July 1. Details here

The Union government extended the deadline to link PAN card with Aadhar number till March 31, 2023. The earlier deadline was March 31 this year.

However, from April 1 this year, taxpayers who are yet to link their PAN card with their Aadhar number have to pay penalties.

A circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that taxpayers who link their PAN card with their Aadhar by June 30, will be required to pay a late fee of ₹500. However, if people do the linking on or after July 1, they will have to pay a penalty of ₹1,000.

“Link PAN Aadhaar Started. A fee of ₹500 payable if linked up to 30/06/22, else fee payable is ₹1,000. Fees to be paid by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) & Minor head 500 (Fee). Try to link after 4-5 working days from date of payment,” a tweet by Taxation Updates said on Wednesday.

Link PAN Aadhaar Started



Fee of Rs.500 payable if linked up to 30/06/22, else fee payable is Rs.1000



Fees to be paid by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) & Minor head 500 (Fee)



Try to link after 4-5 working days from date of payment pic.twitter.com/LUPV13hlkF — Taxation Updates 📊 (@TaxationUpdates) June 1, 2022

On March 29, the Union finance ministry had issued a statement where it said, “In order to mitigate the inconvenience to the taxpayers, as per Notification No.17/2022 dated 29th March 2022, a window of opportunity has been provided to the taxpayers up to 31st of March, 2023 to intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions. As a result, taxpayers will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 up to three months from 1st April 2022 and a fee of Rs.1000 after that, while intimating their Aadhaar,” the Union finance ministry said in a statement on March 29.

“However, till 31st March 2023 the PAN of the assessees who have not intimated their Aadhaar will continue to be functional for the procedures under the Act, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds etc,” the statement added.

The statement also said that after March 31, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Income-tax Act, 1961 for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers.

The process to link PAN with Aadhar is simple and takes a few minutes to complete.