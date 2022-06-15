AT BRICS NSAs' meet, Doval says cooperation against terrorism should be bolstered without reservation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday said cooperation against terrorism needs to be bolstered without any reservation, as he welcomed the ongoing ties among the BRICS countries to address the issue of terrorism. Doval attended the virtual BRICS meeting of NSAs hosted by Chinese NSA Yang Jiechi. "There is a need for urgent reform of the multilateral system in order to address global issues with credibility, equity and accountability," Doval said also stressing that the challenges of pandemics and climate change still need continued cooperation.

The virtual meeting comes a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China President Xi Jinping apart from the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa, will come face to face at the BRICS 2022 summit to be held virtually on June 23-24.

The theme of this year's BRICS summit is ‘Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development’.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will be one of the top issues to be discussed as this will be the first meeting of all BRICS leaders since the conflict began in February this year.

Jinping on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Putin ahead of the summit and said China is ready to play a constructive role to help settle the Ukraine crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON