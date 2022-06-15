Home / India News / AT BRICS NSAs' meet, Doval says cooperation against terrorism should be bolstered without reservation
india news

AT BRICS NSAs' meet, Doval says cooperation against terrorism should be bolstered without reservation

Around a week ahead of the crucial BRICS Summit 2022, NSA Ajit Doval attended the meet of the NSAs and emphasised on cooperation between the BRICS nations to counter terrorism. 
NSA Ajit Doval attending the virtual meeting of the NSAs of the BRICS countries on Wednesday.&nbsp;
NSA Ajit Doval attending the virtual meeting of the NSAs of the BRICS countries on Wednesday. 
Published on Jun 15, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday said cooperation against terrorism needs to be bolstered without any reservation, as he welcomed the ongoing ties among the BRICS countries to address the issue of terrorism. Doval attended the virtual BRICS meeting of NSAs hosted by Chinese NSA Yang Jiechi. "There is a need for urgent reform of the multilateral system in order to address global issues with credibility, equity and accountability," Doval said also stressing that the challenges of pandemics and climate change still need continued cooperation.

The virtual meeting comes a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China President Xi Jinping apart from the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa, will come face to face at the BRICS 2022 summit to be held virtually on June 23-24.

The theme of this year's BRICS summit is ‘Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development’.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will be one of the top issues to be discussed as this will be the first meeting of all BRICS leaders since the conflict began in February this year.

Jinping on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Putin ahead of the summit and said China is ready to play a constructive role to help settle the Ukraine crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
ajit doval brics summit
ajit doval brics summit
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out