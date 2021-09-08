Dozens feared missing as two passenger ferries collide on Brahmaputra in Assam

Dozens of people are feared missing in a collision involving two passenger ferries on Brahmaputra in Assam on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the initial reports, the incident took place between Kamalabari in Majuli and Nematighat in Jorhat around 4pm. Both the ferries were carrying over 100 passengers in all.

“Both ferries hit each other around 4pm. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have started rescue operations. More details are awaited,” Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said.

According to reports, the incident took place around 100 metres from the Nematighat when one small ferry going towards Kamalabari hit the bigger ferry coming from the other side. The smaller ferry is reported to have capsized.

“Not much detail is available yet but one of the ferries involved in the accident belonged to our department,” said Gautam Das, director, inland water transport department.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa expressed concern over the accident and directed the district administrations of Majuli and Jorhat to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF.

He also directed minister Bimal Bora to travel to Majuli to take stock of the situation. Principal secretary to the chief minister, Samir Kumar Sinha, has been asked to monitor the developments. Sarma will visit Majuli on Thursday to evaluate the situation.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are in full spate due to the rains and floods in the state and rescue efforts are likely to be hampered because of that.