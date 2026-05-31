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Dozens injured after building falls on canteen in Delhi's Saidulajab

At least eight people were rescued from the debris, while four to six more, including a woman who ran the kitchen canteen, were feared trapped.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 07:53 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh, Aaditya Khatwani
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More than a dozen people were wounded at Saidulajab near Saket Metro station in south Delhi after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed and fell on an adjacent canteen, where students were having dinner on Saturday evening, officials from the fire and police departments said.

Rescue personnel shift an injured person to an ambulance after a five-storey building collapsed on Westend Marg in Saidulajab, South Delhi, New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

At least eight people were rescued from the debris, while four to six more, including a woman who ran the kitchen canteen, were feared trapped. Search and rescue operations were continuing till the time of going to press. The rescued people, who suffered injuries, were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“The people who have been rescued were all alive. They have been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are making efforts to rescue other trapped people,” said additional DCP (South) Aishwarya Singh.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that at 7:44pm, the fire control room received a call regarding a house collapse at Western Marg, Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station. Initially, three fire tenders along with rescue teams were rushed.

Another police officer said a case will be registered at Mehrauli police station to probe the exact cause and also investigate whether rules were being violated in construction and land-use regulations.

People who had relatives or acquaintances trapped under the debris, could be seen anxiously waiting near the site.

Shah Zaffar, 26, who studies at the library, said he was at the site when the building collapsed. “I was on the ground floor at around 7:30pm and heard a loud noise, and ran out to see that the adjoining building was collapsing. I saw 10-15 people run outside and helped gather everyone at an empty space nearby.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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