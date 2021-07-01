Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Dr Reddy's Labs denied nod to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine
india news

Dr Reddy's Labs denied nod to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) last year in September to conduct the Phase-3 trials of the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:05 AM IST
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a vaccination center at a city market in Moscow, Russia, on June 30, 2021. (REUTERS / Tatyana Makeyeva)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has been denied permission by India's top regulatory body to conduct the Phase-3 trials for the Russian-made Sputnik Light coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in India, reported news agency ANI on Thursday, citing people familiar with the development. According to reports, the expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) refused to allow the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company to conduct the third phase trials for the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine because it did not find the "scientific rationale" behind the same.

Also Read | High demand for Sputnik V vaccine at Medanta

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) last year in September to conduct the Phase-3 trials of the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India, and distribute up to 100 million doses of it in India. The vaccine was approved for emergency use in the country in April this year.

Sputnik Light is a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine. It is a slimmed-down, one-shot version of Sputnik V that the government was earlier looking at for a speedy launch in India, news agency PTI reported in late May. An application seeking regulatory approval for it was filed in June and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was expecting it to be approved by the drug regulatory body. If approved, it would have been the first and only single-dose vaccine in the country.

Also Read | Efficacy against Covid-19, safe for kids? All you need to know about Moderna vaccine

Sputnik Light demonstrated 79.4% efficacy, according to an analysis of data gathered 28 days after the shot was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination programme between December 2020 and April 2021, the vaccine’s developers said in a statement. Gamaleya Center also demonstrated during laboratory tests that Sputnik Light had proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sputnik vaccine covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

Dad shares post about kid writing all by himself, tweet has a hilarious twist

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP