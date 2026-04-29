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DRDO & Indian Navy conduct maiden successful Salvo launch of NASM-SR missiles

During the trial, two missiles were launched in quick succession from the same helicopter.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 08:43 pm IST
ANI |
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Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Indian Navy successfully conducted the maiden Salvo launch of Naval Anti-ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR) from the Indian Navy's helicopter platform, off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

The work is led by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in collaboration with the Navy's Warship Design Bureau.(X/ SpokespersonMoD)

During the trial, two missiles were launched in quick succession from the same helicopter, making it the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system.

Earlier on Saturday, in a significant boost to India's indigenous naval capabilities, the DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully completed advanced hydrodynamic performance assessment and model testing for a frontline warship project.

The work, led by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in collaboration with the Navy's Warship Design Bureau, demonstrated high-end capabilities in hull hydrodynamics, CFD simulations, and experimental testing, matching leading international standards in accuracy and reliability.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the platforms have been developed to meet the emerging operational requirements of the Defence Forces.

Both the platforms have been integrated with an indigenously designed & developed 30 mm Crewless Turret, with advanced features to meet the mobility, firepower and protection requirements. Integrated with a high-power engine and automatic transmission, these platforms possess a high power-to-weight ratio, higher speed capabilities, gradient and obstacle negotiating capability, STANAG level 4 and 5 protection with modular blast and ballistic protection all around. Amphibian with improved water obstacle crossing capability by incorporating hydro jets provides operational flexibility.

As per the Ministry, the 30 mm crewless turret, along with the 7.62 mm PKT gun, is configured to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles as well. The base design has the capabilities to be configured for multiple roles. The indigenous content is to the tune of 65%, with plans to increase it to 90%.

 
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