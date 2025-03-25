DRI says Ranya Rao confessed to using ‘hawala channels’ for buying gold

Kannada actor Ranya Rao has admitted to using the illegal ‘hawala’ channel for transferring funds to buy gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) told a court on Tuesday. The actor was arrested earlier this month for her alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was caught at the Bengaluru airport with undeclared gold.(HT Photo)

Advocate Madhu Rao of the DRI asserted that the accused had admitted to the financial transaction being conducted via unofficial means, PTI reported.

After the confession, the authorities initiated action and issued a notice under Section 108 of the Customs Act for a judicial inquiry into the matter. The proceedings are reportedly a part of a judicial probe and not a police interrogation, as mandated by the invoked section.

The authorities are trying to determine the extent of the financial irregularities that have occurred in the case, along with any potential violations of the law.

The Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of Karnataka IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 after DRI officials found her carrying gold bars in a jacket.

The authorities seized 14.2 kilograms of gold from her person, worth approximately ₹12.56 crore. After her arrest, the official also raided her residence and seized cash and gold jewellery worth ₹4.73 crores, bringing the total amount to ₹17.29 crores.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, along with several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at ₹18.92 crore, PTI reported.

Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, in his complaint, stated that these cases involving passengers traveling from Dubai and attempting to smuggle gold in large quantities point to a "possible nexus" with a coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE).

The involvement of public servants and others in the nexus is also suspected, and the probe continues.