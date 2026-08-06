Driver suffered 'momentary blackout' before high-speed crash that killed Atiq Ahmed's son Abaan, police say

The driver of the vehicle in which Abaan Ahmed, the son of slain gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed, was travelling, suffered “a momentary blackout” before the high-speed crash in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday.

Abaan Ahmed, who was the younger son of Atiq Ahmed, was travelling to meet his elder brother, Ali Ahmed. (PTI File)

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According to Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BB GTS Murti, the car had five occupants, out of which two, including 20-year-old Abaan, died in the crash, while three others are undergoing treatment.

“I have also spoken to the three survivors and the driver, Zaid. He stated that he experienced a momentary blackout or dizziness, which led to the accident,” the officer was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} SSP Murti also said that the necessary formal procedures will be carried out once the families arrive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Murti also said that the necessary formal procedures will be carried out once the families arrive. {{/usCountry}}

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The high-speed crash

Abaan Ahmed, who was the younger son of Atiq Ahmed, was travelling to meet his elder brother, Ali Ahmed, when the fatal crash occurred around 10:30 am on Thursday.

Their destination was the Jhansi district jail, where Ali is currently lodged in connection with criminal cases.

According to police, the accident occurred in the Poonch police station area when the speeding car Abaan was travelling in reportedly went out of control and rammed into a road divider.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle's front end was completely mangled.

Local residents and police personnel helped rescue the occupants trapped inside the wreckage.

Abaan and the other occupants of the car were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Abaan and Sonu, a resident of Prayagraj, dead on arrival. The condition of the three injured is stable, the Jhansi SSP said in his statement.

“Their three companions, who were in the same vehicle, are currently undergoing treatment at the medical college. I have personally spoken to the doctors; the condition of all three is stable,” he said.

Atiq Ahmed, a former gangster and politician, was shot dead at point-blank range along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed by three assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in April 2023 while being escorted by police for a medical examination in custody.

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