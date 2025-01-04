Driving in low visibility due to fog? Follow these 5 safety tips

A dense fog blanketed several states in northern India on Friday night, reducing the visibility to zero in several areas. Vehicles move slowly on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid dense fog on January 3, 2025.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Dense fog was seen in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, among other states. Road traffic in these states moved at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover.

In Delhi, over 400 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Road traffic also moved at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover.

With visibility significantly reduced, driving in dense fog can be incredibly challenging and dangerous.

If you plan to drive in such conditions, here are some essential safety tips to follow:

