Driving in low visibility due to fog? Follow these 5 safety tips
A dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, among other states on early Saturday.
A dense fog blanketed several states in northern India on Friday night, reducing the visibility to zero in several areas.
Dense fog was seen in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, among other states. Road traffic in these states moved at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover.
In Delhi, over 400 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Road traffic also moved at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover.
With visibility significantly reduced, driving in dense fog can be incredibly challenging and dangerous.
If you plan to drive in such conditions, here are some essential safety tips to follow:
- Stay Focused: When driving in fog, it’s crucial to concentrate fully on the road. Set aside distractions such as mobile phones and avoid playing loud music to ensure you remain attentive.
- Use low-beam headlights: Low-beam headlights are more effective in foggy conditions. High beams reflect off water droplets in the fog, making it harder to see the road ahead.
Also Read | Driving amid heavy rainfall? 5 things to do to stay safe from landslide, floods
- Avoid overtaking: While overtaking might seem tempting, it’s especially hazardous in foggy conditions. Exercise patience and maintain a steady, reasonable speed instead.
- Keep windows and windscreens clear: Fog can cause windows and windscreens to frost over, further reducing visibility. Carry a cloth or microfiber towel to clean them regularly to ensure a clear view of the road.
- Pull over if nedeed: If the fog becomes too dense and you can’t see nearby signboards or road markers, find a safe spot off the road to stop. Turn on your hazard lights so other drivers can spot your vehicle. Wait until visibility improves before resuming your journey.
Also Read | Rain in Delhi, heavy snow likely in J&K soon: IMD