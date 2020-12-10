e-paper
Drone movement spotted at international border in J-K’s RS Pura sector

Last month, the drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Besides, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector in the month of September.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:37 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
“Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it,” said BSF.
Drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.

“Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it,” said BSF.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

