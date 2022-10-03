Home / India News / Drones light the night sky over India Gate on Gandhi Jayanti | Watch

Drones light the night sky over India Gate on Gandhi Jayanti

Published on Oct 03, 2022

The international community marked Gandhi's birth anniversary as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence'. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Screengrab from video shared by news agency ANI.
By Ishika Yadav

A swarm of drones lit up the night sky over the iconic India Gate in Delhi on Sunday as the country marked the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In a nearly two-minute long video shared by news agency ANI, the drones can be seen taking to air in phases and making three different formations - the image of Mahatma Gandhi, a train and a spinning wheel, popularly known as ‘charkha’ in Hindi.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him. The prime minister also visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat memorials and paid his respects. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also visited the memorial to pay their respects. Meanwhile Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Karnataka amid the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, remembered the 'Father of the Nation' at an event in Mysuru.

Apart from leaders across political parties, Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities also tweeted their messages.

The international community marked Gandhi's birth anniversary as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence'. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said, "Gandhi’s life and example reveal a timeless pathway to a more peaceful and tolerant world. Let us walk this path together, in solidarity, as one human family.”

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi - who came to be known as Mahatma Gandhi by the world - adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

gandhi jayanti india gate
