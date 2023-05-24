Home / India News / Droupadi Murmu inaugurates country's largest High Court in Jharkhand

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates country's largest High Court in Jharkhand

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 24, 2023 06:42 PM IST

The new High Court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two halls for lawyers.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, built at a cost of about 550 crore.

Murmu at the inauguration of Jharkhand High Court.(Twitter/ President of India)
The 165-acre compound of the new high court is one of the largest in the country in terms of area.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The new High Court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two halls for lawyers with a sitting capacity of 1,200 people each, along with 540 chambers, an official said.

