Jharkhand high court rejects BJP MP’s plea on Shiv Barat route in Deoghar

RANCHI: The Jharkhand high court on Friday refused to interfere with the Deoghar administration’s decision to allow the Shiv Barat religious procession along the old route and impose prohibitory orders to ensure compliance.

Disposing of the petition filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the bench of acting chief justice Aparesh Kumar Singh directed the district administration to announce the intended restrictions to avoid any last-minute confusion.

“The court said the Shiv Barat would follow the route designated by the Deoghar district administration. The route is being followed since 1993-94. The court spoke to the Deoghar deputy commissioner and sought clarity on imposition of Section 144. It was clarified that the restriction has been put in place only to ensure that no other route is taken for the Shiv Barat which could cause law and order issue,” said advocate general Rajiv Ranjan, the state’s top law officer, who appeared for the government in the case.

Dubey on Thursday moved the high court against quashing of imposition of section-144 of the CrPC on the Shivratri (February 18) by the Deoghar district administration for better crowd management in the temple town which would witnesses lakhs of devotees flocking to Baba Baidyanath temple.