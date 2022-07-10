Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka today, seek support for presidential polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Karnataka on Sunday to ramp up support from the legislators for the July 18 presidential elections, informed BJP Vice President and in charge of Pondicherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana.
Murmu has been doing rounds of campaigns for support ahead of the elections. Earlier, she visited Kolkata and Lucknow.
The former Jharkhand governor is contesting the July 18 presidential elections against the opposition's joint presidential candidate and former union minister Yashwant Sinha. The presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting will be held on July 21. The new president will take an oath of office on July 25. President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure is set to end on July 24.
Also read: Can Murmu’s election emancipate the tribals?
Droupadi Murmu has served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021. If she wins the election, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the country's president. Pratibha Patil served as India's president earlier.
Murmu has also served as a minister of state (independent charge) during the BJP-BJD coalition government. She held the commerce and transport portfolio from March 2000 to August 2002 and then headed the fisheries and animal resources development ministry from August 2002 to May 2004.
Also read: What India's Presidents have brought to the table
The president of India is elected indirectly by the votes cast by an electoral college that comprises the 776 members of Parliament (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of legislative assemblies. The value of the votes of the member assemblies combined is 543,231 and the MPs is 543,200 - coming to a total value of 1,086,431.
-
Cash, jewelry dumped outside BJP leader's house in Mumbai. Probe on | Video
In a bizarre incident that reportedly took place in the early of the Sunday morning, police officials in Mumbai found a bag - containing articles like - cash, coins, idol of god and jewelry - outside the house of BJP leader Prasad Lad. Lad is one of the ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council who were sworn-in on Friday.
-
Police shoot robber dead in encounter at Delhi's Usmanpur
A police team on the lookout for snatchers spotted a group of suspects — who waylaid and robbed people by wearing women's clothes — in the jungles around Yamuna Khadar in north-east Delhi on Friday night and asked them to surrender, but they opened fire. Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the deceased has been identified as Aakash, a resident of Kartar Nagar.
-
No rain relief yet as Delhi continues to sweat it out
The maximum temperature in the Capital dropped by nearly four degrees on Saturday even as hot and humid conditions prevailed with the city recording no rain during the day. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal temperature for this time of the year. IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers on Sunday.
-
Delhi assembly has right to seek info from govt depts, officials: Panel
A Delhi assembly panel has recommended the Delhi government to take action against the administrative secretary in case the services department defaults in replying to queries raised by the members of the House, according to the panel's report, which HT has seen. The panel observed that the “non-responsiveness” of the department is seen as “an unconstitutional act and an act against public interest”. The Delhi government and the LG office did not comment on the report.
-
Uniform factory licence to apply across Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced uniform rates for factory licence fee across the city, a move in the direction to have a common taxation regime for the entire city unlike the under the three corporations that levied different rates in areas under their jurisdictions, an MCD spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the new rates will apply to new factory licences, renewal of factory licence as well as household unit's licence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics