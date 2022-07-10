Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka today, seek support for presidential polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Karnataka on Sunday to ramp up support from the legislators for the July 18 presidential elections, informed BJP Vice President and in charge of Pondicherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana.

Murmu has been doing rounds of campaigns for support ahead of the elections. Earlier, she visited Kolkata and Lucknow.

The former Jharkhand governor is contesting the July 18 presidential elections against the opposition's joint presidential candidate and former union minister Yashwant Sinha. The presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting will be held on July 21. The new president will take an oath of office on July 25. President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure is set to end on July 24.

Droupadi Murmu has served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021. If she wins the election, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the country's president. Pratibha Patil served as India's president earlier.

Murmu has also served as a minister of state (independent charge) during the BJP-BJD coalition government. She held the commerce and transport portfolio from March 2000 to August 2002 and then headed the fisheries and animal resources development ministry from August 2002 to May 2004.

The president of India is elected indirectly by the votes cast by an electoral college that comprises the 776 members of Parliament (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of legislative assemblies. The value of the votes of the member assemblies combined is 543,231 and the MPs is 543,200 - coming to a total value of 1,086,431.

