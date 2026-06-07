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Drug-free Tamil Nadu, youth, women in focus as 436 projects introduced in CM Vijay’s first cabinet meet

In all, the chief minister introduced 436 new projects across various departments, minister for energy resources and law CTR Nirmal Kumar said.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 12:09 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The first cabinet meeting of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by chief minister C Joseph Vijay was held at the Secretariat on Friday, during which ways and means of implementing projects across departments were discussed.

CM Vijay has defined specific targets for each department and assigned a total of 436 projects, minister for energy resources and law CTR Nirmal Kumar said.(PTI)

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, deliberated on a range of issues. In all, the chief minister introduced 436 new projects across various departments, minister for energy resources and law CTR Nirmal Kumar said.

Some of the key areas discussed included youth empowerment, women’s welfare, the development of the fishermen community and making Tamil Nadu drug-free, Kumar said.

“The very first cabinet meeting under the leadership of the chief minister C Joseph Vijay was held today. In this meeting, the chief minister has introduced around 436 projects across departments,” Kumar told reporters. The chief minister has clearly defined specific targets for each department and assigned a total of 436 projects across the government, he said.

 
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