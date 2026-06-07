Drug-free Tamil Nadu, youth, women in focus as 436 projects introduced in CM Vijay’s first cabinet meet

The first cabinet meeting of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by chief minister C Joseph Vijay was held at the Secretariat on Friday, during which ways and means of implementing projects across departments were discussed.

CM Vijay has defined specific targets for each department and assigned a total of 436 projects, minister for energy resources and law CTR Nirmal Kumar said.(PTI)

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The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, deliberated on a range of issues. In all, the chief minister introduced 436 new projects across various departments, minister for energy resources and law CTR Nirmal Kumar said.

Some of the key areas discussed included youth empowerment, women’s welfare, the development of the fishermen community and making Tamil Nadu drug-free, Kumar said.

“The very first cabinet meeting under the leadership of the chief minister C Joseph Vijay was held today. In this meeting, the chief minister has introduced around 436 projects across departments,” Kumar told reporters. The chief minister has clearly defined specific targets for each department and assigned a total of 436 projects across the government, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “(From now on) The respective ministers will sit down with their department officials, hold consultations and draw up detailed action plan. Once those blueprints are ready, they will determine for implementation and what needs to be done to execute the projects quickly,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “(From now on) The respective ministers will sit down with their department officials, hold consultations and draw up detailed action plan. Once those blueprints are ready, they will determine for implementation and what needs to be done to execute the projects quickly,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a query on anti-drug measures, Kumar said 717 state-run liquor shops have already been shut. “Our ultimate goal is for a drug-free Tamil Nadu. Everyone is aware of the rampant drug circulation which was in existence in the last 5 years ranging from ganja to methamphetamine,” he said. The chief minister has issued strict orders to the police department to completely eradicate the menace, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a query on anti-drug measures, Kumar said 717 state-run liquor shops have already been shut. “Our ultimate goal is for a drug-free Tamil Nadu. Everyone is aware of the rampant drug circulation which was in existence in the last 5 years ranging from ganja to methamphetamine,” he said. The chief minister has issued strict orders to the police department to completely eradicate the menace, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stressing that shops selling gutkha have been sealed, the minister said that in Madurai alone, more than 24 shops were sealed within a single week after being identified as selling the banned product. “In addition, the Goondas Act is being actively invoked against individuals involved in the sale of synthetic drugs” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing that shops selling gutkha have been sealed, the minister said that in Madurai alone, more than 24 shops were sealed within a single week after being identified as selling the banned product. “In addition, the Goondas Act is being actively invoked against individuals involved in the sale of synthetic drugs” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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