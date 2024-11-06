Drunk 20-year-old mows down woman in father’s Mercedes

A 20-year-old student allegedly speeding a Mercedes-Benz under the influence of alcohol ran over a 30-year-old woman, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday evening near the Kengeri traffic transit management centre in Bengaluru. An alcometre test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml (File photo)

The victim, identified as Sandhya AS, was a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar. She was crossing the road when the driver, identified as Dhanush Paramesh, lost control of the vehicle. Paramesh is a resident of Nagarbhavi and the son of a local businessman, Paramesh, who runs a travel agency in Bengaluru.

Police said the accident took place around 6.45pm. They said Paramesh had bought the car and his son, Dhanush, took it for a drive with a friend on Saturday. Investigators said Dhanush and his friend had been drinking at a mall in Yeshwanthpur before heading out for a drive on Mysuru Road.

“An alcometre test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

As they approached the Kengeri centre, Dhanush, reportedly speeding, failed to spot a speed breaker and lost control of the vehicle, which led to the collision. According to witnesses, he hit Sandhya but did not immediately stop. Bystanders on the scene detained Dhanush, and he was subsequently taken into custody by the police.

Kengeri traffic police then arrested him and placed him under judicial custody. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s (BNS) Section 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“We apprehended the accused immediately, and he has been sent to judicial custody,” confirmed Anitha B Haddannavar, Bengaluru’s deputy commissioner of police (Traffic West).

The initial investigation revealed that Dhanush’s father is the owner of a private bus travel company in Bengaluru.

Paramesh had recently acquired the luxury car, which his son Dhanush took out on the night of the incident. Police noted that the family lives in the Nagarbhavi area, with the accused known to drive around the city with friends.

Following his arrest, Dhanush was taken to Bengaluru Central Prison, where he has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. His case will proceed through the legal process, and he is expected to face further inquiries as the police complete their investigation.