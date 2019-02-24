Drunk man strangles pregnant wife to death in Hyderabad, surrenders

A 24-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband following a quarrel in their house in Hyderabad, police said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday when Vijay Kumar allegedly drunk picked up a quarrel with his wife and strangled her to death, they said. Later, he surrendered before the police.

The couple, which got married in 2013 and had three children, used to quarrel frequently, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered, they added.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 19:06 IST