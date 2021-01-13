Drunk police constable faces inquiry for creating ruckus at Mumbai hotel
The Mumbai Police have begun an inquiry against a constable after a video purportedly showing him in civvies abusing, misbehaving, and throwing water bottles at the staff of a Mumbai hotel in an inebriated condition went viral on Monday. The 3.10-minute video shows Ankush Hule getting angry after an altercation with a waiter.
“The moment we received the video, we identified the policeman and the hotel and began the probe as per orders,” said a police officer.
A preliminary probe into the incident has found Hule was off duty at the time of the incident.
The officer said statements of Hule and the hotel staff and customers would be taken to ascertain the facts.
Another officer called Hule’s behaviour unwarranted and added it maligned the image of the police. “Such an irresponsible act cannot be tolerated in a disciplined force. The action would be taken against Hule once the inquiry is concluded and facts are established.”
