Drunken driver crashes into Tejashwi Yadav's convoy in dry Bihar

A man has been arrested for taking his car into the motorcade of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav under the influence of alcohol in Patna district of dry Bihar, police said on Thursday. The man who crashed into Tejashwi Yadav's convoy was under the influence of alcohol.(ANI)

The incident took place late on Wednesday when Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was passing through J P Ganga Path, Sultanganj police station SHO Manoj Kumar said.

Also Read | Tejashwi's RJD moves Supreme Court challenging EC's Bihar electoral roll revision

"When the vehicle suddenly entered the convoy, it was promptly stopped by the personnel on patrolling duty. Upon investigation, it was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read | Bihar electoral roll revision: Rahul, Tejashwi lead protest amid bandh call

"He is a resident of Mokama in Patna district. He has been arrested and booked under sections of the BNS and prohibition laws," the SHO added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.