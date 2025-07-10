Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Drunken driver crashes into Tejashwi Yadav's convoy in dry Bihar

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 05:49 PM IST

The incident took place late on Wednesday when Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was passing through J P Ganga Path.

A man has been arrested for taking his car into the motorcade of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav under the influence of alcohol in Patna district of dry Bihar, police said on Thursday.

The man who crashed into Tejashwi Yadav's convoy was under the influence of alcohol.(ANI)
The incident took place late on Wednesday when Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was passing through J P Ganga Path, Sultanganj police station SHO Manoj Kumar said.

"When the vehicle suddenly entered the convoy, it was promptly stopped by the personnel on patrolling duty. Upon investigation, it was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

"He is a resident of Mokama in Patna district. He has been arrested and booked under sections of the BNS and prohibition laws," the SHO added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

