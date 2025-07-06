Tejashwi's RJD moves Supreme Court challenging EC's Bihar electoral roll revision

Tejashwi Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is in opposition in Bihar, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the election commission move of implementing ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) of voters in the state. The poll body's move came just months ahead of Bihar assembly polls, which scheduled for later this year. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav(File/ANI)

On behalf of RJD, its Member of Parliament Manoj Jha has challenged Election Commission of India's (ECI) move in the Supreme Court, reported ANI.

Earlier today, the election commission had asserted that there is “no change” in instructions about the implementation of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It added that the exercise is being done “smoothly at the ground level”.

Almost two weeks back, on June 24, the election body had issued the instructions of carrying out an SIR in Bihar, in a bid to weed out ineligible voters from the electoral roll.

The exercise aims to cover as many as eight crore voters by July 25. However, it has become a major flashpoint between the opposition parties and the election commission in the state.

Tejshwai Yadav, who is the leaders of the opposition in Bihar state assembly, questioned why the exercise was being carried out only in Bihar, while the previous such revision happened in 2003 across the entire country.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the move and said it was a “conspiracy by BJP-RSS to snatch away the voting rights of Dalits and other deprived sections”.

What Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer said

Amid the controversy sparked by the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer said in a post on X that the exercise was progressing in state as per the ECI's order.

“SIR in Bihar is progressing as per ECI’s order dated 24 June 2025. As per that order, the draft electoral rolls that will be issued on 1 August 2025 will contain the names of the existing electors whose enumeration forms are received,” the officer said in a post on X.

"All measures are being taken to facilitate the existing electors to complete the documentation. These existing voters will have time to submit the documents even after first submitting their Enumeration Forms. All activities are exactly as per ECI’s order dated 24.06.2025," read a follow-up post.